Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell

St. Anthony, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says his office has received the autopsy report on Tammy Daybell’s body from the Utah Medical Examiner.

However, Humphries said the contents of the report will not be made public at this time, as it is “evidence in an open and ongoing investigation.”

There have so far been no charges filed in connection with Daybell’s death.

Family members found Tammy Daybell’s body at the home she had shared with her husband Chad on October 19, 2019. At the time her death was believed to be natural.

Chad married Lori Vallow in Hawaii on November 5.

On December 11, Tammy’s body was exhumed from her Springville, Utah gravesite so investigators could conduct an autopsy and additional tests to determine her cause of death.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell next have a court appearance scheduled February 17 in St. Anthony in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s two children.

