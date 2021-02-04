Advertisement

Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Anthony, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says his office has received the autopsy report on Tammy Daybell’s body from the Utah Medical Examiner.

However, Humphries said the contents of the report will not be made public at this time, as it is “evidence in an open and ongoing investigation.”

There have so far been no charges filed in connection with Daybell’s death.

Family members found Tammy Daybell’s body at the home she had shared with her husband Chad on October 19, 2019. At the time her death was believed to be natural.

Chad married Lori Vallow in Hawaii on November 5.

On December 11, Tammy’s body was exhumed from her Springville, Utah gravesite so investigators could conduct an autopsy and additional tests to determine her cause of death.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell next have a court appearance scheduled February 17 in St. Anthony in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s two children.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

Republican Rep. Jason Monks addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
House has new bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers
KBOI captures video of Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, Jan....
Idaho man indicted on 4 counts in US Capitol attack case
A small earthquake rattled parts of southeast Idaho in January 2020.
Gov. Little expresses concern over eastern Idaho earthquakes
Idaho Army National Guard soldiers