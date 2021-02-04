Advertisement

Canyon Ridge pulls off upset, Jerome stages comeback to advance in Great Basin Tournament

Riverhawks, Tigers move on to semi-final games
Canyon Ridge upset Minico in the quarterfinal round of the District IV 4A girls basketball...
Canyon Ridge upset Minico in the quarterfinal round of the District IV 4A girls basketball tournament.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dorcas Lupumba had 10 points and 15 rebounds, while the Roberts twins combined for 27 points, as No. 6 Canyon Ridge defeated No. 3 Minico, 49-44 in the quarterfinal round of the District IV 4A tournament.

The win for the Riverhawks is significant; prior to Wednesday night, Canyon Ridge hadn’t beaten Minico since Dec. 8 2010.

Carlie Latta posted 14 points in the loss for Minico, the only Spartan in double figures.

Now Canyon Ridge travels to Mountain Home on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. for a semi-final. Minico hosts Twin Falls Friday in a loser-out game.

In Jerome, the No. 4 Tigers hosting the No. 5 Twin Falls Bruins. Twin Falls jumped out for a double digit first half lead and led by as many 14, but the Tigers came roaring back, shocking Twin Falls, 46-44.

Pacing the Tigers, Alexis White with a team-high 19 points and Addy Wells had 10

Kaylin (Chowder) Bailey led the Bruins with 19 points.

3A SCORES:

Kimberly 65, Buhl 33: Reece Garey and Mekell Wright each had 15 points and the Bulldogs stave off elimination. Meghan Montgomery had eight points in the loss for the Indians.

Filer 47, Gooding 36: The Wildcats have advanced to the SCIC championship on February 10th at 7 p.m. The Senators will to back to Kimberly on Monday for a loser-out game at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the district game at Filer.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Gooding 60, Wendell 47: Gavin Martin had 19 points, Colston Loveland added 16 and Cooper Pavkov produced 12. Leading the Trojans, Zane Kelsey with 15.

Soda Springs 71, Valley 40: Jesus Hernandez led the Vikings with 12 points. Jadon Johnson produced 10.

