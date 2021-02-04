Canyon Ridge pulls off upset, Jerome stages comeback to advance in Great Basin Tournament

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dorcas Lupumba had 10 points and 15 rebounds, while the Roberts twins combined for 27 points, as No. 6 Canyon Ridge defeated No. 3 Minico, 49-44 in the quarterfinal round of the District IV 4A tournament.

The win for the Riverhawks is significant; prior to Wednesday night, Canyon Ridge hadn’t beaten Minico since Dec. 8 2010.

Carlie Latta posted 14 points in the loss for Minico, the only Spartan in double figures.

Now Canyon Ridge travels to Mountain Home on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. for a semi-final. Minico hosts Twin Falls Friday in a loser-out game.

In Jerome, the No. 4 Tigers hosting the No. 5 Twin Falls Bruins. Twin Falls jumped out for a double digit first half lead and led by as many 14, but the Tigers came roaring back, shocking Twin Falls, 46-44.

Pacing the Tigers, Alexis White with a team-high 19 points and Addy Wells had 10

Kaylin (Chowder) Bailey led the Bruins with 19 points.

3A SCORES:

Kimberly 65, Buhl 33: Reece Garey and Mekell Wright each had 15 points and the Bulldogs stave off elimination. Meghan Montgomery had eight points in the loss for the Indians.

Filer 47, Gooding 36: The Wildcats have advanced to the SCIC championship on February 10th at 7 p.m. The Senators will to back to Kimberly on Monday for a loser-out game at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the district game at Filer.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Gooding 60, Wendell 47: Gavin Martin had 19 points, Colston Loveland added 16 and Cooper Pavkov produced 12. Leading the Trojans, Zane Kelsey with 15.

Soda Springs 71, Valley 40: Jesus Hernandez led the Vikings with 12 points. Jadon Johnson produced 10.

