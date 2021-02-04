Crew clear avalanches from road west of Kethcum

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Road crews near the end of an avalanche cleanup that has blocked a road to some residences west of Ketchum for nearly a week.

The first avalanche blocked part of Warms Springs Road on Thursday. Blaine County Road and Bridge crews had to wait for the avalanche threat to be lifted in the area before they could begin cleaning up the snow and debris. The road was covered by at least one more and potentially other avalanches from West Fork to Frenchman’s Hot Springs.

Due to the avalanche danger in the area, Warm Springs Road was closed past Whipsaw Lane. On Monday, crews were able to clear Warm Springs Raod to Sandy Lane. The road has only been open to residents in the area.

Stephanie Carlson, the Blaine County outreach and education specialist, said one of the more challenging areas to clean up was where an avalanche went through a recent burn area, bringing with it trees and debris.

The Road & Bridge crew was able to make progress clearing the avalanche debris on Warm Springs, but still have a lot of... Posted by Blaine County, Idaho on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Carlson said when the avalanches blocked the road, some residents in the area were not able to leave their homes, others were not able to access their homes. Due to the seasonality of people living in the area, it’s unclear exactly how many residents were affected by the avalanches blocking the road.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post on Thursday no injuries or damage to structures had been reported at that time.

As of Wednesday, crews were making their way closer to Frenchmen’s Hot Springs, where some residents in the area haven’t been able to access the road. In addition to the avalanches, recent snowfall made a portion of the road impassable. Crews hope to reach the area by the end of the day Thursday at the earliest, Carlson said.

Carlson said the road past Frenchman’s Hot Springs is closed this time of year.

The county has been out to survey the area and closely watches the information put out by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.