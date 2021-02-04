Advertisement

Gov. Little expresses concern over eastern Idaho earthquakes

An area south of Pocatello is more concerning if it were to be active as the population in that area is much higher
A small earthquake rattled parts of southeast Idaho in January 2020.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Gov. Brad Little visited Twin Falls in January he was asked about multiple topics from COVID-19, the assault on the Capitol and even Idaho’s largest earthquake since 1983.

While the earthquake centered in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in March has been sending aftershocks since then, the governor is not too concerned about earthquakes in that particular region. He did say it is concerning that earthquakes continue to more closer to Stanley, but at this time, that is not his highest risk concern. He told KMVT during a tabletop exercise he had with Idaho State University that showed an area south of Pocatello is more concerning if it were to be active as the population in that area is much higher than where the Challis earthquake struck.

“Stanley, Mackay, that Franke Church, River of No Wilderness wilderness, particularly in the winter, if there’s no one there, if there’s a place to have an earthquake, that’s not a bad one,” Little said.

He also said he was on a governor’s call and other state governors expressed their concerns but he told them if Idaho does get quakes, then that’s the spot for them.

