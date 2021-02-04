Advertisement

Idaho man indicted on 4 counts in US Capitol attack case

Josiah Colt of Boise turned himself into law enforcement on Jan. 12
KBOI captures video of Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
KBOI captures video of Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (CBS2)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.

Thirty-four-year-old Josiah Colt of Boise turned himself into law enforcement on Jan. 12. He was wanted on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant.

On Wednesday, he was indicted on four criminal counts, including obstructing official proceedings and aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and more than 100 police officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

KBOI has: Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. (CBS2)
