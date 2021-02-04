Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The names of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots who died in a Tuesday night helicopter crash have been identified.

The Idaho National Guard said soldiers who died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise were Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43; Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43.

The personnel were pilots participating in a routine training flight. No others were on board, according to a statement issued Thursday morning. The names of the pilots were initially withheld until next of kin had been notified.

“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”

Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, confirmed the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m Tuesday. Once the Emergency Locator Transmitter device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews located the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the accident is unknown but an investigation is now underway.

Anderson, a Boise resident, was a senior instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Laubhan, a Boise resident, was an instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Peltzer, a Nampa resident, was a pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Air Force Safety Center is expected to be in Boise Thursday to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. The crash scene and bodies of the pilots were recovered Wednesday.

