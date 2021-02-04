Magic Valley Arts Council aids fight against hunger

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Arts Council is aiding in the fight against hunger. Proceeds from its “Artists Against Hunger” event supports local food pantries at College of Southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools.

Available for purchase are locally made bowls and mugs, which local students and artists created by hand. Upon purchase, one receives a coupon for a free bowl of soup.

“There is something about a homemade bowl of delicious warm soup that feels comforting,” said the Magic Valley Art Council’s Melissa Crane. “It feels like home and that’s what we want to bring to our community.”

Artists Against Hunger begins on Thursday and runs through Feb. 27, and the center’s hours are amended for this event.

Join us to support the fight against hunger! Purchase a handmade ceramic bowl or mug, receive a free bowl of soup from a fabulous local restaurant and help fight hunger. Posted by Magic Valley Arts Council on Friday, January 22, 2021

Crane stressed the importance of local restaurants’ willingness to support this event in order to help it succeed.

“When I approached each restaurant to see if they would support this, I had no idea how successful this event might be,” Crane said. ‘It didn’t matter to them. Without hesitation, they said ‘I just want to support students and help feed people in need.’ It is so important to understand what a fabulously vibrant community we have that people are willing to step up, step in and help out.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.