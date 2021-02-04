Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, February 4, 2021

It is going to be breezy/windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of snow and rain showers.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight, as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly and breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow and rain showers around, especially in the mountains, as this storm system works its way through our area. There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around this weekend, especially in the higher terrain, as a couple disturbances work their way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, and partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

The temperatures tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy/windy tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures from Monday through Wednesday are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy/windy. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight. Breezy. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, mainly after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow and rain showers. Windy. Winds: West to NW 15-35 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, especially during the morning. Breezy/windy and a little warmer. Winds: WNW 10-30 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally before midnight. Breezy. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 18

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Windy. High: 45 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 36 Low: 19

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Windy. High: 44 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy. High: 33 Low: 14

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 30 Low: 10

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 27 Low: 7

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 27

