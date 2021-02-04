Top-seeded Murtaugh, Lighthouse Christian advance to Snake River Conference championship game....

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second-seeded Lighthouse Christian handled third-seeded Raft River in a Snake River Conference tournament semifinal to advance to the championship game next Monday.

Lighthouse Christian 72, Raft River 51

Kynlee Thornton had a game-high 25 points, Jordan Wolverton had 17, and Aleia Blakeslee had 11 for the Lions in their 21-point victory over the Trojans. Braylee Heaton had 16 points, Kaybree Christensen had 11, and Reagen Jones had 10 for Raft River in the loss.

Murtaugh 48, Oakley 33

In their first season in 1A Division 1 in awhile, the Murtaugh Red Devils are in the Snake River tournament championship game. The No. 1 seed in the tournament had four players in double figures in the 15-point win over Oakley. Addison Stoker had 11 points, Addison Stanger and Amanda Elorrietta both had 10. Elorrieta added 10 rebounds to put together a double-double.

Lighthouse Christian will travel to Murtaugh on Monday for the championship game.

Raft River hosts Shoshone and Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry in elimination games Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.