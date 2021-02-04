Advertisement

Top-seeded Murtaugh, Lighthouse Christian advance to Snake River Conference championship game

The Lions and the Red Devils both won by double digits in their semifinal games
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second-seeded Lighthouse Christian handled third-seeded Raft River in a Snake River Conference tournament semifinal to advance to the championship game next Monday.

Lighthouse Christian 72, Raft River 51

Kynlee Thornton had a game-high 25 points, Jordan Wolverton had 17, and Aleia Blakeslee had 11 for the Lions in their 21-point victory over the Trojans. Braylee Heaton had 16 points, Kaybree Christensen had 11, and Reagen Jones had 10 for Raft River in the loss.

Murtaugh 48, Oakley 33

In their first season in 1A Division 1 in awhile, the Murtaugh Red Devils are in the Snake River tournament championship game. The No. 1 seed in the tournament had four players in double figures in the 15-point win over Oakley. Addison Stoker had 11 points, Addison Stanger and Amanda Elorrietta both had 10. Elorrieta added 10 rebounds to put together a double-double.

Lighthouse Christian will travel to Murtaugh on Monday for the championship game.

Raft River hosts Shoshone and Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry in elimination games Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Canyon Ridge upset Minico in the quarterfinal round of the District IV 4A girls basketball...
Canyon Ridge pulls off upset, Jerome stages comeback to advance in Great Basin Tournament
Wendell hosted Valley in the first round of the 2A girls basketball district tournament.
Wendell advances in 2A district tournament; local roundup
Top-seeded Murtaugh, Lighthouse Christian advance to Snake River Conference championship game....
Top-seeded Murtaugh, Lighthouse Christian advance to Snake River Conference championship game
CSI baseball will have plenty of options on the diamond this year. The Golden Eagles have 43...
CSI Baseball will have plenty of options on the diamond this year