Twin Falls Police warns drivers of intersection busy with pedestrians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is reminding drivers to be aware of pedestrians at the intersection of Falls Avenue and Madrona Street North.

In the morning, many of these pedestrians are children walking to nearby schools. During this time of the year, the sun is rising directly in the east when students are heading to school, which can cause vision issues for drivers heading east on Falls Avenue.

Sgt. Ryan Howe reminds drivers to keep their windshields clean and to be extra vigilant for foot traffic when driving near the intersection.

“If you have glare on your windshield and you can’t see — slow it down, look on the sides of the road,” Howe said. “Don’t just focus on in front of you, just make sure that you’re driving safely and recognize that kids can come from a lot of different places.”

A stoplight at the intersection is slated to be built by the summertime.

Howe also saidhe has seen an increase in pedestrian traffic around the new 2nd South Market on 2nd Avenue South in Twin Falls.

Howe asks drivers to slow down if someone is stopped in another lane on a three-lane, one-way road because there could be a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

