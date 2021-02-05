Behind the Business: Beards and giving back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One Twin Falls business is giving back to the community, and making sure their clients look good while doing it.

This week’s Behind the Business has more on the Barbershop at Gehrig, Dale and Co, and barber Stan Sorenson.

“We opened in November of 2014, but we opened up on the other end of Main street, and we’ve been in this location just over four years now,” Sorenson explains.

During that time, they’ve given back to the community in dozens of ways.

“Right now, we’re doing our sticker campaign that we always do.” Continues Sorenson, “We do a different sticker every month, thanks to Blick Trucking, they help us with them and we just find a different charity. Last month there was a lady who got in a car wreck and she and her baby and daughters were all injured, and so she’s off work so we’re going to give her the money from it.”

They also do things like backpack drives.

“We did a backpack drive this year.” Explains Sorenson, “Raised over 5 thousand backpacks, helped seven different school districts, but again it wasn’t us. We ran our mouths about it, and our brethren came in and took care of us, you know from every walk of life. We had people bring from one to one hundred backpacks, and businesses, plant therapy, highway 30 music festival all different kinds of businesses jumped on and helped us out with it.

Sorenson says it’s that type of community support that sets the barbershop apart.

“Our customers. Hundred percent.” Continues Sorenson, “You know our customers come in, they hang out, they get behind all the campaigns that we do, anything we do. We call them the brethren, they become family. I mean, there are customers who come in for breakfast on Saturdays and just hang out, people that come in and play music and hang out.

And that kind of loyalty has kept them open during the pandemic and was apparent when they held their “Midnight Haircut Madness” when the stay home order was lifted and they could reopen.

“We got lucky.” Explains Sorenson, “You know we couldn’t let anyone inside, but we had people waiting outside, Eric Brill was here, you know, we had everyone here, and it really meant a lot to us that our brethren showed us how much they supported us and wanted to help see us succeed and not go out of business.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.