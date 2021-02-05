Advertisement

Burley runner signs with Southern Virginia University

Bradshaw transferred to Burley for her last two years
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley student-athlete and aspiring teacher is taking her talents to the east coast.

Kamryn Bradshaw signed with Southern Virginia University cross country Thursday morning. SVU is the only Division III school embracing the values of latter-day saints.

Bradshaw spent her first two years at Mountain View High School in Meridian, before transferring.

At Burley, she worked her way into the record books, posting a top-10 time in school history and earning the title of captain.

On running Bradshaw exclaimed, “it teaches you in life to keep going even when it’s painful and really hard for you because the reward at the end is always good.”

Bradshaw plans to major in music.

