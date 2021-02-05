Advertisement

Citizens respond in support of Gooding’s 2nd Amendment resolution

“I’m glad I’m in a community that recognizes that 2nd Amendment.”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Gooding City Council has declared Gooding as a Second Amendment sanctuary city, and they said citizens are responding with overwhelming support.

In last month’s city council meeting, a resolution was unanimously approved stating the city’s formal expression of opinion of the right of the people to keep and bear arms for defense of life and regard it as an inalienable right by the people of the city of Gooding.

Furthermore, this resolution states, the Gooding City Council will not appropriate any funds for the enforcement of unconstitutional laws or executive actions against the people of Gooding.

“We are seeing ‘defund the police,’” said Gooding Mayor Jeff Breke. “We are seeing potential new restrictions on firearms coming through, so it seems like the only way today to get any mileage is to make a statement.”

The City Council has adopted Resolution No. 268 declaring the City of Gooding to be a second amendment sanctuary city.

Posted by The City of Gooding, Idaho on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

KMVT spoke with two Gooding residents who said they fully support the city’s recent resolution.

“I think it is awesome,” said Gooding resident Harlan Wensienk. “I’m glad they really did it, and I hope the other cities join the bandwagon.”

Other cities in Idaho have passed similar resolutions, but Mayor Breke believes Gooding is the first in the Magic Valley.

“I’m glad I’m in a community that recognizes that Second Amendment,” said Daryl Dohren.

The Gooding mayor said the resolution outlines Idaho state laws currently, they just do not want any more restrictions on firearms or ammunition.

