CSI basketball teams win with ease over Community Christian College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six players scored in double figures as the No. 21 CSI Women’s Basketball team scored a season-high 111 points in the 111-37 rout of Community Christian College.

Macie Knapp led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, Sierra Davis scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, Gracie Kolka added 12, Sadie Gronning chipped in 11, while Jordan Todd and Karmelah Deah produced 10 points each.

The Golden Eagles, 4-1 overall, host Northwest College Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked men’s team rolled to the 98-59 victory.

KT Raimey led the scoring attack with 17 points off the bench, plus four steals. Deng Dut added 13 points. All 18 players saw action, 16 scored.

CSI outbounded CCC, 50-31.

The Golden Eagles, now 4-1 overall, host Northwest College Friday at 7:30 p.m.

