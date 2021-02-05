Advertisement

CSI basketball teams win with ease over Community Christian College

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:49 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six players scored in double figures as the No. 21 CSI Women’s Basketball team scored a season-high 111 points in the 111-37 rout of Community Christian College.

Macie Knapp led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, Sierra Davis scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, Gracie Kolka added 12, Sadie Gronning chipped in 11, while Jordan Todd and Karmelah Deah produced 10 points each.

The Golden Eagles, 4-1 overall, host Northwest College Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked men’s team rolled to the 98-59 victory.

KT Raimey led the scoring attack with 17 points off the bench, plus four steals. Deng Dut added 13 points. All 18 players saw action, 16 scored.

CSI outbounded CCC, 50-31.

The Golden Eagles, now 4-1 overall, host Northwest College Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho basketball programs both won easily over Community Christian...
CSI basketball teams pick up victories
Burley runner Kamryn Bradshaw signs her letter of intent with Southern Virginia University.
Burley runner signs with Southern Virginia University
Burley senior signs with SVU
Twin Falls hosted Burley in a regular season game Thursday night.
Twin Falls avenges earlier loss to Burley, as playoff race tightens