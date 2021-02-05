Advertisement

CSI students preparing for leadership in hospitality management

By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is preparing students for leadership roles in the rapidly expanding field of hospitality management. That’s this week’s topic From Learning to Leading.

Whether it is eating at a restaurant or staying at a hotel, the hospitality industry has felt the impacts of the COIVD-19 pandemic this past year. The CSI hospitality management program told KMVT regardless of all that happened the past year, hospitality is not going anywhere.

The college offers two associate of applied science degrees in hospitality management, one with a concentration in lodging and the other in restaurant management. They also offer some technical certificates as well.

“This is one of the fastest industries that you can advance in,” said Dianne Jolovich with the Hospitality Management Program. “So you can come in at an entry-level and if you are a hard worker and have great customer service skills and are great at time management you have a possibility to advance through the ranks very quickly.”

The college is also home to The Desert Cafe, where hospitality, culinary, baking, and pastry students run a restaurant two days a week, giving them real-life experience in the hospitality industry.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

The construction of 11 single-family homes in downtown Twin Falls is on schedule, and...
Reservations being made on Twin Falls downtown residential development
The Gooding City Council has declared Gooding as a Second Amendment sanctuary city, and they...
Citizens respond in support of Gooding’s 2nd Amendment resolution
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The College of Southern Idaho is preparing students for leadership roles in the rapidly...
CSI students preparing for leadership in hospitality management