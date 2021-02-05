CSI students preparing for leadership in hospitality management

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is preparing students for leadership roles in the rapidly expanding field of hospitality management. That’s this week’s topic From Learning to Leading.

Whether it is eating at a restaurant or staying at a hotel, the hospitality industry has felt the impacts of the COIVD-19 pandemic this past year. The CSI hospitality management program told KMVT regardless of all that happened the past year, hospitality is not going anywhere.

The college offers two associate of applied science degrees in hospitality management, one with a concentration in lodging and the other in restaurant management. They also offer some technical certificates as well.

“This is one of the fastest industries that you can advance in,” said Dianne Jolovich with the Hospitality Management Program. “So you can come in at an entry-level and if you are a hard worker and have great customer service skills and are great at time management you have a possibility to advance through the ranks very quickly.”

The college is also home to The Desert Cafe, where hospitality, culinary, baking, and pastry students run a restaurant two days a week, giving them real-life experience in the hospitality industry.

