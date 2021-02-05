Doctor explains reaction to second COVID vaccine shot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With hundreds of thousands of Idahoans now eligible for the COVID vaccine there is finally light at the end of the tunnel to the pandemic.

Health officials are urging those who have received their first dose to get their second dose on time.

Some people have been saying the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first.

Putting you first we spoke with St. Luke’s so you can be prepared for what those side-effects could be.

Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s wants to clarify most people are not getting what he would call adverse reactions but symptoms from the vaccine, which are normal.

“From my perspective, an adverse reaction to the shot would be some kind of unexpected reaction like an allergic reaction or something that would not be planned for,” Kern said. “Symptoms from the shot, which is not unexpected, because we are trying to do is evoke your immune system and when you evoke your immune system you may get symptoms out of that. And I think it’s been variable, I think some people have seen more significant symptoms of their immune system kicking in after the second shot.”

He added he has heard of people getting a possible fever and feeling sick for a day or two, but for the most part he said after that people are back to normal.

