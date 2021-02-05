Downtown Twin Falls construction adds jobs, housing and leisure activities to area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is continuing at the 160 Main Avenue project, where people will be able to live, work and play.

City leaders say it’s already adding jobs and will soon give residents another option for housing and shopping.

“In the early stage, it’s jobs for architects, engineers and builders,” said Nathan Murray, the economic development director for the city of Twin Falls. “Pretty soon they’ll start to buy furnishings. They’ll probably buy that from local shops, and then after that, it’s the residents that are shopping and dining.”

The Urban Renewal Agency closed on the property last week, and some of the funding for the $12 million, 6-story building project comes from federal new market tax credits.

“MOFI competes for and gets new market tax credits. It’s a federal tax credit,” said Dave Glaser, the president of MOFI. “Then we find projects like the Galena building in downtown Twin Falls, and we sell the tax credits to a bank, in this case, the Mountain West Bank in Twin Falls, and then we put the sale from the tax credits into the project to make it a reality.”

Glaser says this is a good investment to make.

“A project like this that has housing that is accessible to locals, you have commercial space,” Glaser said. “Like you said, live work and play, a project like this will completely change the future.”

The district manager of Fashion 15 is excited to see the growth in downtown Twin Falls.

“I’m super excited,” said Bailey Thompson from Fashion 15. “Anytime we get new things down here, people are super excited about it, and then that brings more people down and we want Twin Falls to grow. And we especially want our downtown to grow, and this is a great opportunity for it.”

The project expects to be completed in the spring of 2022.

