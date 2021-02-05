Hailey committee begins heritage tree program

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Hailey and the Hailey Tree Committee are looking for the public’s help with a new project, the Heritage Tree Program.

The Heritage Tree Program’s goal is to preserve historic and unique trees in the city.

Anybody can nominate a tree to be recognized for this program, whether it be because the tree has special meaning or because it is one of the oldest trees in the city —whatever makes the tree special to a person.

“We’d love anything from children to senior citizens to say, ‘Hey, this tree. I love this tree. This is where I got engaged,’ or ‘This is the tree I’ve been picking apples at for years,’ those types of things,” said Mike McKenna, with the Hailey Chamber of Commerce. “You know and make sure we are helping not only honor those trees but make sure we are doing what we can to keep them healthy.”

The ultimate goal is to create a walking tour of Hailey where people can explore the city and learn about each tree.

To submit an application visit their website.

