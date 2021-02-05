Meat and Potato Co. offers first of its kind service in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A new Twin Falls business is changing the way people do shopping for meat and potatoes, in a first-of-its-kind meat delivery service in Twin Falls.

The Meat and Potato Co. has officially been open since November 2020, but it was a long time coming, explains owner Travis Dixon.

“This is a business I’ve thought of for years.” Explains Dixon “I come from a food service background, I’ve been in the foodservice business for the last 25 years. And just thought there was an opportunity that a lot of people didn’t have access to some of the food service-type items in retail. And not only that, everything has expanded online with ordering online, shipping online, we see lots of companies that are not necessarily based right here in Idaho or support Idaho, and that’s kind of what we want to do.”

Dixon says by partnering with local meat and potato suppliers and growers, they are able to do just that.

“We’re supporting local farmers and growers, got a great relationship with Falls brand, they’ve been great, and then some local potato guys that are actually right here that have been amazing,” said Dixon.

It’s that kind of business model, which results in faster shipping time, that sets them apart from other meal kit delivery services.

“The biggest reaction we’re getting from people is the fact that, ‘wow we just ordered a little while ago’, the local people.” Continues Dixon “They’re like, ‘oh yeah we were expecting it next week’. Well, it’s the same day right here. So you order today in the Twin Falls area, and you’re going to get it today, as long as it’s not after hours. So that’s kind of been surprising to a lot of people.”

And it’s just as speedy for places not in the Twin Falls area.

“It’s actually next-day delivery for everywhere to eastern Oregon, to Jackson Hole Wyoming, to St. George Utah,” explains Dixon.

So far they’ve had orders in 38 states, and they’re looking at places to set up a retail location, with the help of Southern Idaho Economic Development.

“Companies like this showcase the distinct agricultural and entrepreneurial spirit of our region. Meat and Potato Co. is a great addition to our community, and we’re excited to see them grow,” said Connie Stopher, CEcD, Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development.

And as part of the Idaho Potato Commission, they’re pushing Idaho’s famous potatoes.

“There’s nothing better than somebody in Florida getting a box with a giant potato and wondering how they got that big,” laughs Dixon.

