Reservations being made on Twin Falls downtown residential development

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The construction of 11 single-family homes in downtown Twin Falls is on schedule, and reservations are being made on the lots.

Park Place Homes L.L.C acquired the space which used to be White Mortuary with plans to build row housing last fall.

This project is currently underway and is on schedule to be move-in ready in the spring.

These two-story homes will overlook the city park and be within walking distance from the Twin Falls Public Library, also creating another opportunity for people to live, work, and play in downtown twin falls.

“We have been looking at the opportunity to do this type of project,” said Fran Florence with Westerra Real Estate. “It was still a bit of risk when we started into this project but it has been proven to be very popular and we think there is the momentum now to continue with residential downtown.”

Many of the units are either already under contract or reserved, but currently, there are about four left. To find out more or to reserve a lot contact Westerra Real Estate at 208-733-7653.

