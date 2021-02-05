Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, February 5, 2021

We are going to have decreasing clouds today with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning and generally in the higher terrain, as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures today are also going to be warmer than they were yesterday as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the mid 30s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the low to mid 40s. It is also going to be very windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a WIND ADVISORY in effect for a majority of southern Idaho for most of the day today due to these expected strong winds.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be chilly and breezy/windy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy tomorrow and Sunday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy/windy tomorrow and Sunday in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures from Monday through Thursday are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning and generally in locations around and to the south of I-84. Windy. Winds: WNW 20-40 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. Windy/breezy and warmer. Winds: WNW 10-30 mph. High: 36

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly before midnight. Breezy/windy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW to WNW 10-30 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy/windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy/windy. Winds: West to WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 19

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Windy/breezy. High: 44 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy. High: 33 Low: 12

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 30 Low: 8

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy and chilly. High: 39 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 28 Low: 6

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. High: 38 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 28 Low: 8

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 27

