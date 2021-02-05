Advertisement

Twin Falls avenges earlier loss to Burley, as playoff race tightens

Bruins sit in third place, Bobcats drop to fourth
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mason Swafford had 18 points, while Tyler Robbins and Nic Swensen each added 11 and the Bruins defeated the Bobcats at home, 55-48.

Adam Kloepher led Burley with 11 points, while Conner Judd added 10.

At 8-3 in the Great Basin Conference, Twin Falls has sole possession of third place with one more conference game to go. Burley drops down to fourth, after falling to 7-4 in the GBC.

  1. Jerome 9-1
  2. Minico 9-2
  3. Twin Falls 8-3
  4. Burley 7-4
  5. Mountain Home 2-8
  6. Canyon Ridge 2-9
  7. Wood River 0-9

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38

Minico 47, Mountain Home 34

Jerome 59, Kimberly 36

Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Declo 39, Wendell 36

