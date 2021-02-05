Twin Falls avenges earlier loss to Burley, as playoff race tightens

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mason Swafford had 18 points, while Tyler Robbins and Nic Swensen each added 11 and the Bruins defeated the Bobcats at home, 55-48.

Adam Kloepher led Burley with 11 points, while Conner Judd added 10.

At 8-3 in the Great Basin Conference, Twin Falls has sole possession of third place with one more conference game to go. Burley drops down to fourth, after falling to 7-4 in the GBC.

Jerome 9-1 Minico 9-2 Twin Falls 8-3 Burley 7-4 Mountain Home 2-8 Canyon Ridge 2-9 Wood River 0-9

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38

Minico 47, Mountain Home 34

Jerome 59, Kimberly 36

Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Declo 39, Wendell 36

