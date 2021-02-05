Twin Falls avenges earlier loss to Burley, as playoff race tightens
Bruins sit in third place, Bobcats drop to fourth
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mason Swafford had 18 points, while Tyler Robbins and Nic Swensen each added 11 and the Bruins defeated the Bobcats at home, 55-48.
Adam Kloepher led Burley with 11 points, while Conner Judd added 10.
At 8-3 in the Great Basin Conference, Twin Falls has sole possession of third place with one more conference game to go. Burley drops down to fourth, after falling to 7-4 in the GBC.
- Jerome 9-1
- Minico 9-2
- Twin Falls 8-3
- Burley 7-4
- Mountain Home 2-8
- Canyon Ridge 2-9
- Wood River 0-9
OTHER SCORES:
Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38
Minico 47, Mountain Home 34
Jerome 59, Kimberly 36
Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Declo 39, Wendell 36
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.