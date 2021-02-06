Burley rallies to beat Jerome, books ticket to district championship

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting scored 26 points and No. 1 Burley rallied to beat No. 4 Jerome, 47-39.

The Bobcats were trailing as the fourth quarter began. But then the sophomore star came alive, scoring 14 points after a strong defensive hold by the Tiger defense through three quarters.

The Bobcats’ Kelsie Pope added 11 points, including some clutch three-pointers in the third quarter.

Emma Ringling and Addy Wells both finished with nine points for Jerome.

Burley hosts No. 2 Mountain Home on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.

Jerome will play on Thursday in a loser-out game.

GREAT BASIN TOURNAMENT (OTHER SCORES)

No. 2 Mountain Home 61, No. 6 Canyon Ridge 48: Lily Teske led the Riverhawks with 14 points, Dorcas Lupumba added 12 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

No. 3 Minico 48, No. 5 Twin Falls 33: Carlie Latta scored a game-high 25 points and the Spartans eliminated the Bruins from contention. No one from Twin Falls scored in double-figures. Abby Stokes had eight points and five rebounds. Chowder Bailey had seven points and three steals.

The Riverhawks will travel to Minico High School on Tuesday in a loser-out game. The Tigers play the winner on Thursday.

SNAKE RIVER TOURNAMENT

No. 4 Oakley 43, No. 6 Glenns Ferry 13

No. 3 Raft River 61, No. 5 Shoshone 32

The Trojans host the Hornets, February 8th at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game. Both the Pilots and Indians are eliminated from postseason contention.

BOYS SCORES:

Gooding 49, Buhl 35: Colston Loveland paced the Senators with 16 points, Gavin Martin added 13 and Owen Rogers added 11. For Buhl, Kyler Kelly had 12 points.

Wendell 62, Declo 45: Zane Kelsey led the way with 23 and Joe DeMasters followed with 12 for the Trojans.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.