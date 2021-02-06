Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:15 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

