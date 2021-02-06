CSI baseball dominates Dawson Community College in first of two weekend doubleheaders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team made easy work of Dawson Community College Friday, winning both games of a doubleheader handily.

GAME 1

CSI 8, Dawson 3

Tyler Curtis went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Magnum Hofstetter went 2-for-3.

Jordan Scott hit a homerun for the Golden Eagles.

GAME 2

CSI 21, Dawson 0

CSI scored 15 runs in the second inning and counted on good pitching to beat the Buccaneers by “3 touchdowns”.

Taye Newman started and threw two scoreless innings and struck out five.

Crew Robinson hit two solo home runs and had a triple in a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.