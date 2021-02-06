CSI men and women cruise past Northwest College on the hardwood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both ranked in the top 25, the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams each won by double-digits on Friday against Northwest College.

Men’s Score

#17 CSI 90, Northwest 46

Deng Dut led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Amoro Lado had 11. All 18 players got off the bench, and 15 got into the scorebook.

CSI moves to 5-1 overall, and plays Colorado Northwest Community College Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Score

#21 CSI 79, Northwest 47

The Golden Eagles won their fifth straight game Friday after losing their season opener. Jasmyne Boles had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Macie Knapp led the team with 13 points. Karmelah Dean added 12 points of her own.

CSI plays Community Christian College Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

