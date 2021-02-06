Dietrich beats Castleford for the third time this season to advance to Sawtooth Conference Tournament semifinals

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the Sawtooth Conference Girls Basketball Tournament at Shoshone High School, Dietrich relied on three double-digit scorers to beat Castleford, 44-37.

Dietrich led by double-digits in the first half and held on to the lead to beat Castleford for the third time this season. Hailey Astle had 15 points. Abby Hendricks and Layla Von Berndt had 12 each. Dietrich will play top-seeded Carey on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Castleford plays in an elimination game Monday at 6 p.m.

OTHER SAWTOOTH TOURNAMENT SCORES

No. 3 Richfield 48, No. 6 Hansen 30

Richfield plays No. 2 Camas County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Hansen plays in a loser-out game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

