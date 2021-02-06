Advertisement

Dietrich beats Castleford for the third time this season to advance to Sawtooth Conference Tournament semifinals

Richfield tops Hansen to move into the other semifinal
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the Sawtooth Conference Girls Basketball Tournament at Shoshone High School, Dietrich relied on three double-digit scorers to beat Castleford, 44-37.

Dietrich led by double-digits in the first half and held on to the lead to beat Castleford for the third time this season. Hailey Astle had 15 points. Abby Hendricks and Layla Von Berndt had 12 each. Dietrich will play top-seeded Carey on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Castleford plays in an elimination game Monday at 6 p.m.

OTHER SAWTOOTH TOURNAMENT SCORES

No. 3 Richfield 48, No. 6 Hansen 30

Richfield plays No. 2 Camas County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Hansen plays in a loser-out game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

CSI baseball dominates Dawson Community College in first of two weekend doubleheaders. The...
CSI Baseball dominates Dawson Community College in first of two weekend doubleheaders
CSI men and women cruise past Northwest College on the hardwood. The men’s team won 90-46, the...
CSI men and women cruise past Northwest College on the hardwood
CSI baseball dominates Dawson Community College in first of two weekend doubleheaders. The...
CSI baseball dominates Dawson Community College in first of two weekend doubleheaders
CSI men and women cruise past Northwest College on the hardwood. The men’s team won 90-46, the...
CSI men and women cruise past Northwest College on the hardwood