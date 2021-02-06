Advertisement

Idaho man gets 54 years in prison after shooting officer

Prosecutors say Austin was shot while attempting to pull over Kelly in July
District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up to 54 years in prison in the shooting of Eagle police Officer Brandon Austin.(Rachel Fabbi)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A judge has given an Idaho man a 54-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to shooting a police officer last year.

The Idaho Statesman reported that District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up to 54 years in prison in the shooting of Eagle police Officer Brandon Austin.

Kelly, who is from Emmett, pleaded guilty in November to multiple felonies, including grand theft and assault or battery on certain personnel.

Prosecutors say Austin was shot while attempting to pull over Kelly in July after he was seen driving a motorcycle that was believed to be stolen.

Austin has not yet returned to work.

