Advertisement

4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

The survivors’ ages range from 23 to 38 years old.
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)(Rachel Fabbi)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.

A group of eight skiers who all knew each other were caught in the avalanche. Four in that group were rescued, the other four were killed in the slide. Unified Police say all four survivors will be off of the mountain soon. One survivor had hypothermia and was taken off the mountain first.

The survivors’ ages range from 23 to 38 years old.

Police say the survivors were able to dig themselves out of the snow -- and also tragically dug out those in their group that had died.

“Sun was shining, pretty warm out, and I’m sure that’s what these people were out just enjoying the sunshine and the beautiful weather. Thought they’d go for a great ski and had it end in tragedy like this,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler.

This all happened in Wilson Basin, a popular backcountry ski trail. The conditions there are still unstable.

They were able to hoist the survivors out by helicopter, but it will be hard to get the deceased out.

They are hoping to get all four off the mountain tonight, but the recovery efforts may go into tomorrow if it gets too dangerous.

Rescuers checking the mountain and are talking with survivors to make sure there wasn’t anyone else on the mountain at the time of the slide.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up...
Idaho man gets 54 years in prison after shooting officer
A new Twin Falls business is changing the way people do shopping for meat and potatoes
Meat and potato co.
In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team...
Bill seeks to ban Native American mascots in WA schools
The Meat and Potato Co. offers a meat and potato delivery service.
Meat and Potato Co. offers first of its kind service in Magic Valley