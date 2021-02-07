4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.

A group of eight skiers who all knew each other were caught in the avalanche. Four in that group were rescued, the other four were killed in the slide. Unified Police say all four survivors will be off of the mountain soon. One survivor had hypothermia and was taken off the mountain first.

The survivors’ ages range from 23 to 38 years old.

Police say the survivors were able to dig themselves out of the snow -- and also tragically dug out those in their group that had died.

“Sun was shining, pretty warm out, and I’m sure that’s what these people were out just enjoying the sunshine and the beautiful weather. Thought they’d go for a great ski and had it end in tragedy like this,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler.

This all happened in Wilson Basin, a popular backcountry ski trail. The conditions there are still unstable.

They were able to hoist the survivors out by helicopter, but it will be hard to get the deceased out.

They are hoping to get all four off the mountain tonight, but the recovery efforts may go into tomorrow if it gets too dangerous.

Rescuers checking the mountain and are talking with survivors to make sure there wasn’t anyone else on the mountain at the time of the slide.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.