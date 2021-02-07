CSI men’s and women’s basketball finish up home sweep

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team played tough defense and made 14 3-pointer’s to beat Colorado Northwestern Community College, 95-53. The women poured it on against Community Christian College for the second time in three days, winning 101-31. Both teams are now 6-1 on the season.

Men’s score

CSI 95, Colorado Northwestern CC 53

Deng Dut and Amoro Lado led the way with 18 points apiece. Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez and Eric Grier each grabbed seven rebounds. Four players were in double-figures, and 13 CSI players scored in the game. CSI held the Spartans to 27% shooting.

Women’s score

CSI 101, Community Christian College 31

Randy Rogers’ team has now won six straight games. Graci Kolka and Kaitlin Burgess both had 15 points for CSI. Jordan Todd was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and added 11 points. The Golden Eagles shot 57% from the floor and had 27 assists in the game.

“They share the ball, I mean I’ve never had a team with this many assists,” Head Coach Randy Rogers said. “Low turnovers, high assists, it’s all about possessions. We’re getting better on the boards, we were really bad against Casper, that was probably the difference in the win-loss. Since then, I think we’re up 15 on our opponents.”

Both the men and the women will travel to Salt Lake Community College Tuesday for their first Scenic West Conference games of the season. The Salt Lake men’s team is No. 3 in the nation, and the women’s team is No. 20.

