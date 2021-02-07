Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Four people have been killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. (Photo: KUTV)
4 skiers dead after avalanche in Millcreek Canyon
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up...
Idaho man gets 54 years in prison after shooting officer
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping