Valley edges Dietrich in fast-paced, high-scoring affair

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After coming off only their second loss of the season, the Valley Vikings got back in the winner circle Saturday against Dietrich. The Vikings and Blue Devils played a shootout, with Valley coming out on top.

FINAL SCORE

Valley 86, Dietrich 79

Brady Power had 37 points for the Blue Devils in a losing effort. Omar Campos had 29 points for Valley, with four made 3-pointer’s. Also for the Vikings, Rawlin Godfrey had 18 points on five 3-pointers and Jesus Hernandez had 14 points on four 3-pointers.

Valley moves to 17-2 and travels to Declo for a conference game on Wednesday.

Dietrich falls to 13-5 and hosts Gooding on Tuesday.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Burley 40, Minico 30

