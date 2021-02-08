Advertisement

31 cows killed in crash after semi-truck hits elk in eastern Idaho

Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 30 at 2000 E, just west...
Parma man was driving east on Highway 30 Friday when his semi hauling 90 cattle hit an elk on the road and he ended up losing control.(MGM)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Friday, Feb. 5. more than two dozen cows were killed in an early morning crash in eastern Idaho near milepost 417.

Idaho State Police says a 29-year-old Parma man was driving east on Highway 30 Friday when his semi hauling 90 cattle hit an elk on the road and he ended up losing control. The semi rolled off the left shoulder.

ISP says 31 cows died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

