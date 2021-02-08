31 cows killed in crash after semi-truck hits elk in eastern Idaho

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Friday, Feb. 5. more than two dozen cows were killed in an early morning crash in eastern Idaho near milepost 417.

Idaho State Police says a 29-year-old Parma man was driving east on Highway 30 Friday when his semi hauling 90 cattle hit an elk on the road and he ended up losing control. The semi rolled off the left shoulder.

ISP says 31 cows died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

