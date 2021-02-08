50 Yellowstone bison transported to Montana reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials have transported 50 Yellowstone National Park bison to the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in Montana.

The Billings Gazette reported the animals transferred Friday were under quarantine by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service north of the park in the Gardiner Basin.

The move was the fifth transfer since April 2019, with a total of 154 bison moved from the park to the reservation. The relocations are meant to divert disease-free Yellowstone bison to restoration programs led by tribal groups.

There are 64 female and 25 male bison still under quarantine in Yellowstone facilities.

