Academic All-Star — Hunter Anderson

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Hunter Andersen from Murtaugh High School.

He maintains a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and scored 1340 on his SAT.

He is enrolled or has completed multiple dual credit courses and is on track to graduate high school with an associate’s degree in Liberal Arts.

Hunter earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is actively involved in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Football and Track. Other extracurricular activities include FFA, BBA, Club Clay Shooting, LDS-Church Youth Group and Boy Scouts of America.

He plans to major in Pre-Med at Boise State University.

Congratulations Hunter Andersen, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

