Amen, Robert Lloyd

DECLO—The warrior, Robert Lloyd Amen, age 34, passed away at his home in Declo, from a 20-year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Robbie was born August 15, 1986, to Cecil and Joyce Amen, joining his older brother, Zane, and later came his younger brother, Aaron. He was raised with his siblings in their Declo home.

Robbie was a playful kid who loved to play with GI Joes, toy guns, and making forts with his brother Zane, and uncle, Kasey Thornton.

As Robbie got older, he and his younger brother, Aaron grew very close to each other. They would spend days swimming off the Declo boat dock or kayaking. They loved to play video games with each other. Every once in awhile they would go to the movies and so much more. They were best friends.

Robbie loved collecting old playing cards, movie memorabilia, and anything that reminded him of his childhood. On his journeys of finding these items, he would go shopping at thrift stores with his mother, where Robbie would do anything to embarrass her or get a laugh. He would put on Women’s high-heeled shoes and walk like a newborn calf.

Robbie had a big heart and was one of the strongest men we’ve ever known. Always a warrior, he never complained of the pain he was in. Everyone who met him loved him. As a patient at the University of Utah, when asked his name, he told them to just call him “Bert.” When the nurses would call his parents to give updates they would refer to him as Bert. It took his parents a moment to figure out who in the heck they were talking about when the hospital called to report on Bert.

Robbie had three beautiful daughters: Kenzi Mae, and identical twins, Carleigh and Brielle. He was such an amazing father and loved them dearly.

Robbie is survived by his parents, Cecil and Joyce Amen; his brothers, Zane (Lesley) Amen, and Aaron Amen; grandmother, Lola Thornton; grandfather, Robert Amen; grandmother, Mickie Amen; his daughters, Kenzi, Carleigh, and Brielle; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lloyd Thornton “Skip”; grandmother, Edith Thompson; and grandfather, Brent Thompson.

We will miss your smile and sense of humor. AKA Bert.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Declo Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.