Boise State swept by Nevada, following poor shooting night

RENO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — Grant Sherfield had 29 points and Nevada held Boise State to a season-low 34.6% shooting night in the 73-62 victory.

The Broncos lost two games in a row for the first time since January, 2020.

It was a one-point game at halftime, but the Broncos went over nine minutes without a field goal in the second half.

BSU tied the game at 49-49 with 16 points remaining and never took the lead after that.

“You’ve got to be able to make free throws and we missed, way, way, way too many and way too many front ends. It changes everything where, you know, now it’s a game. That game snuck away from us from the free-throw line I thought,” explained head coach Leon Rice.

Derrick Alston, Jr. led the team with 17 points. Emmanuel Akot had 13 points. Mladen Armus scored 12 points and eight rebounds.

“I think our defense has definitely taken a step back, I think really, for me, I think since the BYU game we’ve taken a step back defensively,” Alston, Jr. explained. “I think that’s something every guy has to look at themselves and take more pride one on one, but we got to make some adjustments on that end too.”

The Broncos look to end this two-game skid when they host UNLV the February 11 and 13.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.