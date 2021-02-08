Advertisement

Boise State swept by Nevada, following poor shooting night

Broncos held to 34.6% shooting
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:11 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — Grant Sherfield had 29 points and Nevada held Boise State to a season-low 34.6% shooting night in the 73-62 victory.

The Broncos lost two games in a row for the first time since January, 2020.

It was a one-point game at halftime, but the Broncos went over nine minutes without a field goal in the second half.

BSU tied the game at 49-49 with 16 points remaining and never took the lead after that.

“You’ve got to be able to make free throws and we missed, way, way, way too many and way too many front ends. It changes everything where, you know, now it’s a game. That game snuck away from us from the free-throw line I thought,” explained head coach Leon Rice.

Derrick Alston, Jr. led the team with 17 points. Emmanuel Akot had 13 points. Mladen Armus scored 12 points and eight rebounds.

“I think our defense has definitely taken a step back, I think really, for me, I think since the BYU game we’ve taken a step back defensively,” Alston, Jr. explained. “I think that’s something every guy has to look at themselves and take more pride one on one, but we got to make some adjustments on that end too.”

The Broncos look to end this two-game skid when they host UNLV the February 11 and 13.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

After being down just by one point at halftime, Boise State struggled to score in the second...
BSU falls to Nevada
CSI men’s and women’s basketball finish up home sweep. With wins on Saturday, the CSI...
CSI men’s and women’s basketball finish up home sweep
Valley edges Dietrich in fast-paced, high-scoring affair. Dietrich’s Brady Power had 37 in his...
Valley edges Dietrich in fast-paced, high-scoring affair
Valley edges Dietrich in fast-paced, high-scoring affair
Valley edges Dietrich in fast-paced, high-scoring affair