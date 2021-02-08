Fit and Well Idaho: February is Heart Health Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — February is heart health month, a time when the United States spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.

In most cases, heart disease is preventable, with regular exercise, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, and maintaining a healthy diet.

One cardiologist at St. Luke’s stresses the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

Dr. Mark Crandall said the signs of a heart attack are tightening in the chest, shortness of breath, sweaty hands, most often all of them at the same time.

If people think they are having a heart attack, it’s always best to call 911 right away.

“If you think you are having a heart attack, like severe chest pain and all those things, then you want to call 911. You don’t want to drive yourself in if you think you are having a heart attack,” said Crandall, a cardiologist at St. Luke’s. “What they can do is they can do an EKG in the ambulance, and check if you are having a heart attack and then if you are they call all the team in and the staff and the treatment goes a lot faster if they diagnose you in the ambulance on your way in.”

He said people over the age of 40 should have their cholesterol checked regularly because high cholesterol can be a sign of heart disease.

