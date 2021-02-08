Advertisement

Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, provided by Idaho Fish and Game, Snake River sockeye...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, provided by Idaho Fish and Game, Snake River sockeye salmon that returned from the Pacific Ocean to Idaho over the summer swim in a holding tank at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. A meager return of sockeye salmon to central Idaho this year despite high hopes and a new fish hatchery intended to help save the species from extinction has fisheries managers trying to figure out what went wrong. (Dan Baker/Idaho Fish and Game via AP, File)(Dan Baker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people.

The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday.

It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation.

It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

