Idaho launches COVID-19 vaccine transparency web page

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state officials released a new tool Monday showing the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses giving to individual providers and public health districts.

The online dashboard stems from an executive order made by Gov. Brad Little on Jan. 28. The data is meant to provide transparency of the COVID-19 vaccine administration and that doses are being given in a timely fashion. The data also shows how much has been allocated for each entity and what remains to be administered.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little said safety and transparency are paramount in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We owe it to Idahoans to get first doses administered to people who want it within seven days of the doses coming into Idaho,” Little said in the statement. “Using the new COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency data available through my executive order, we will be able to tell if a provider is not administering their allocated doses quickly enough so we can step in to help speed things up.”

As of Friday, 84% of first doses received in Idaho have been administered, the statement said, keeping Idaho on pace with the majority of states in the administration of vaccine doses received.

Entities giving the vaccine have 72 hours to report information, like after a dose has been given, to the state’s immunization system.

The dashboard includes the number of first and second doses distributed, number of doses to be administered.

The statement said Idaho receives 25,000 first doses each week, which are shipped directly to public health districts and distributed to providers.

The public is reminded to make and keep appointments for receiving a vaccine. The number of doses remaining with a particular provider is not an invitation for people to show up at a location without making an appointment to request a vaccine.

Information about making an appointment can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.