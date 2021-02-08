Idaho Supreme Court justice announces resignation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court justice from Boise who fought for higher judicial pay and won three elections to six-year terms has announced his retirement.

The Idaho Statesman reports 73-year-old Justice Roger Burdick will retire in June.

He spent 47 years as a lawyer, prosecutor, public defender and judge, including time as the chief justice in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little will appoint someone to complete Burdick’s term, which expires in January 2023.

Burdick said he will apply to serve as a senior judge during retirement to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.

