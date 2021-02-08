Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court justice announces resignation

Idaho Chief Justice Roger Burdick delivers the annual State of the Judiciary address on...
Idaho Chief Justice Roger Burdick delivers the annual State of the Judiciary address on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013, in Boise, Idaho. Burdick told members of the House of Representatives it's getting more difficult to fill judge's seats in courts across the state. (AP Photo/Todd Dvorak)(Todd Dvorak | AP)
By Idaho Statesman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court justice from Boise who fought for higher judicial pay and won three elections to six-year terms has announced his retirement.

The Idaho Statesman reports 73-year-old Justice Roger Burdick will retire in June.

He spent 47 years as a lawyer, prosecutor, public defender and judge, including time as the chief justice in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little will appoint someone to complete Burdick’s term, which expires in January 2023.

Burdick said he will apply to serve as a senior judge during retirement to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

This week’s Academic All-Star is Hunter Andersen from Murtaugh High School.
Academic All-Star — Hunter Anderson
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, provided by Idaho Fish and Game, Snake River sockeye...
Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon
The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 7. Although this year will be different, one local bar is...
Twin Falls bar finds creative way to offer classic Super Bowl foods
The number of certified individuals able to give the COVID-19 vaccine is rising in the Magic...
Pharmacy technicians training to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic