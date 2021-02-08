HEYBURN—Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the age of 81.

Ruth was born on February 12, 1939, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Bernard and Nellie (Garrelts) Janssen. She was raised on a farm outside of Ayrshire, Iowa, with her three older brothers and older sister. This is where she learned the meaning of work and patience, characteristics that served her well throughout her life.

On November 29, 1958, Ruth married the love of her life, Ronald Lee Davis. They moved to Burley, Idaho, in 1960, where they planted roots and started their family. She gave birth to her daughter, Tenna Marie, in 1962, and her son, Mark Lee, in 1966.

Ruth began her career in finance by attending the Commercial Extension Business College in Omaha, Nebraska. It was in this vocation where she thrived. Numerous financial and bookkeeping employment opportunities provided her the skills to eventually become the City Clerk of Heyburn, Idaho. Ruth’s professional work ethic and appreciation for continuing education allowed her to become the State of Idaho’s 26th Certified Municipal Clerk.

As a devout Lutheran, Ruth was dedicated to the teachings of Christ and to her church. She found immense joy in serving Christ through the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) of Zion Lutheran Church in Burley, Idaho.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and son, Mark. She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter and son-in-law, Tenna and Dennis Walker; daughter-in-law, Kellie Davis; grandchildren and their spouses, Bill Lee and Stephanie Davis, Maegan and Brett Wilkinson, Kristen and Stephen Pfeiler, and Shannon and Kyle Clark; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow, officiating.

A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorials be directed to LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) in care of Zion Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.