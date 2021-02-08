Jerome principal praises school counselors

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Friday was the last day of celebrations for National School Counseling Week.

According to the American School Counselor Association, the first full week in February is meant to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems.

KMVT reached out to Jefferson Elementary in the Jerome school district, who told us they have been silently celebrating all week, and have used the time to appreciate the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve success

“Schools counselors are helpful to families they help them find outside connections for counseling and they help them find resources and sometimes they just give advice on friendship issues or how to deal with the loss of a first pet, said Jefferson Elementary principal, Angela Brulotte, “So they are instrumental to the kids and the families.”

She says when the counselors aren’t working through interactions with students and parents they are working on day-to-day tasks such as making schedules which helps the school operate smoothly.

