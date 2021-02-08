Advertisement

Jerome principal praises school counselors

“They are instrumental to the kids and the families.”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Friday was the last day of celebrations for National School Counseling Week.

According to the American School Counselor Association, the first full week in February is meant to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems.

KMVT reached out to Jefferson Elementary in the Jerome school district, who told us they have been silently celebrating all week, and have used the time to appreciate the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve success

“Schools counselors are helpful to families they help them find outside connections for counseling and they help them find resources and sometimes they just give advice on friendship issues or how to deal with the loss of a first pet, said Jefferson Elementary principal, Angela Brulotte, “So they are instrumental to the kids and the families.”

She says when the counselors aren’t working through interactions with students and parents they are working on day-to-day tasks such as making schedules which helps the school operate smoothly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

The number of certified individuals able to give the COVID-19 vaccine is rising in the Magic...
Pharmacy technicians training to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
A Mini-Cassia cadaver dog and her handler are raising money for new training in order to...
Mini-Cassia Cadaver dog fundraising for training
Aggressive driving is a contributing factor to half of all crashes in Idaho, and in 2020 it was...
Law enforcement agencies focusing on aggressive driving
A Mini-Cassia cadaver dog and her handler are raising money for new training in order to...
Mini-Cassia Cadaver dog fundraising for training