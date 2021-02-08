Jolley, Henry Lee

Advertisement

ALBION—Henry Lee Jolley passed away at his home in Albion with family by his side, on February 3, 2021. He was 86 years old.

Lee was born July 24, 1934, in Paul, Idaho, the son of Ruth Afton Jolley and Kenneth Earl Jolley.  He grew up in Paul and graduated from Burley High School in 1953.

The Cassia County Fair Queen caught his eye and he eventually won her over and made her his wife.  Lee and Marijane Clay were married July 1, 1955, in Elko, Nevada, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Their union was blessed with three daughters, Tanya, Julianne, and Dalana. Lee and Marijane were married for 65 years before his passing.

They moved to Albion and worked on the small family dairy.  Lee later worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for many years until his retirement in 1996.

Horses and 4-H were always a part of life. Many chariot horses and race horses were raised on Jolley Acres and many 4-H kids came through their gates during the 50-plus years Lee and Marijane served as leaders.

Lee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  He enjoyed serving the members of the Albion valley as Bishop, High Councilor, and longtime Scouting leader.  Many scouting adventures were had and remembered.

He will be missed by all those who loved and cared for him.

He is survived by his wife, Marijane Clay Jolley of Albion; three daughters, Tanya Chojnacky (Bill) of Denver, Colorado, Julianne Richins (Greg) of Alexander, North Dakota, and Dalana Jolley (Elden) of Queen Creek, Arizona; He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kenna Harris (Chip), Charlce Kidd (Josh), William Lee Chojnacky, and Logan Chojnacky.  As well as six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Earl Jolley and Ruth Afton Jolley; and his sister, Marilyn Hall Albert.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michelle Searle of Minidoka Home Health and Hospice.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating.  Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be practiced.

