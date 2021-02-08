Law enforcement agencies focusing on aggressive driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Aggressive driving is a contributing factor to half of all crashes in Idaho, and in 2020 it was a factor in 78 fatal crashes. Putting you first KMVT is investigating how Idaho law enforcement agencies are planning to combat aggressive driving and potentially save lives on Idaho’s roads.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on aggressive driving, which they define as a motorist who operates a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others on the roads

“Aggressive driving is a significant contributing factor when it comes to car crashes including fatal and serious car crashes, Said Sgt, Ken Mencel

It’s not just road rage. Aggressive driving includes behaviors such as speeding, running red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, and ignoring traffic signs. Twin falls is not alone in this effort, more than 50 law enforcement agencies across the state are focused on combating aggressive driving in the month of February, thanks to a campaign started by the Office of Highway Safety

“We all have the power to prevent crashes and save lives by taking that time to make that time to make decisions to slow down and have some patience behind the wheel,” Said Jillian Garrigues with the Idaho Transportation Department.

Different law enforcement agencies across the state apply to the Office of Highway Safety saying they would like to provide extra patrols and take part in the aggressive driving campaign. ITD then provides them with the funding to do that.

Around this time of year, with possible slick roads, the risk of a crash happening due to aggressive driving is even higher.

“Were focusing on the aggressive driving, but we are also focusing on the time of year and those two things combined make for some treacherous road conditions,” Mencel said. “If we can just save one life, I think it is worth it.”

