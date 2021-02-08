Pharmacy technicians training to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The number of certified individuals able to give the COVID-19 vaccine is rising in the Magic Valley, thanks to immunization training hosted by CSI. Enabling pharmacists, technicians, and students to join the fight against the pandemic.

The College of Southern Idaho became the training grounds for local pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and students in the pharmacy technician program this weekend.

“We are making sure we are giving an injection into the right spot to avoid injury and to make sure the immunization can do what it needs to do,” said training instructor Dr, Brecon Powell.

At the conclusion of the training, attendees walk away with a certificate and will be able to now administer the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccinations under a licensed pharmacist.

“During this pandemic, I feel like that is why a lot of us started doing it is for the same reason to help out and get those people vaccinated,” said Kurt’s Pharmacy technician Kameron Snyder.

The training began with a lecture where participants learned proper immunization techniques. They then moved to a more hands-on section where they practiced drawing saline into syringes and practiced injecting it into a pad. Finally, the training concluded with participants injecting saline directly into the arm of a partner.

“Word of mouth is powerful,” said Dr. Powell. “To see that there are a lot more people than expected shows us that it is a lot of people ready to join the fight and help make a dent in this pandemic.”

This training consisted of around 40 participants and was made possible with a partnership between Idaho State University and Powell health.

