Rupert man dies in collision with semi-tractor trailer south of Mountain Home

The semi-tractor trailer was unable to stop for the slow-moving machinery.
A Rupert man died Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi-truck and a large piece of agriculture machinery.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Rupert man died Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi-truck and a large piece of agriculture machinery.

Idaho State Police said in a statement, at the time of the crash, the agriculture machinery traveled northbound on State Highway 51, about 14 miles south of Mountain Home.

The machinery was rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer when both crossed Loveridge Bridge over the Snake River.

ISP said the semi-tractor trailer was unable to stop for the slow-moving machinery.

The man steering the rear of the machinery died of his injuries at the scene. On Friday, ISP identified the man as Cristian Amador-Herrea Lopez, 21, Rupert.

The family was notified. ISP continues to investigate the crash.

