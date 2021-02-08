S. Idaho health district outlines new CDC quarantine guidelines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even now with the coronavirus vaccine rollout the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending people quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

The South Central Public Health District tells KMVT the CDC still recommends people stay home and quarantine for 14 days if they have been around someone with COVID-19 for fifteen minutes within six feet of them. Many people have said they refuse to wait that long, so the CDC’s new guidelines say that if they have quarantined for just seven days and get a negative test they can go back to work and be in the public. They also say if people quarantine for 10 days with no test they can stop their quarantine if they follow safety protocols and wear a mask and practice social distancing. The health district says many people are confusing the terms quarantine and isolation, and that quarantine does not refer to everyone who has COVID, been exposed to COVID or gone to another country.

“That’s not the case, quarantine is when you have been exposed to COVID-19 and been asked to isolate as a precaution,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, it means you haven’t necessarily caught the virus but we’re taking extra cautious steps that if you did you don’t spread it to other people. Now strait up isolation, that’s what you do when you know you have COVID-19, you’ve started showing symptoms, where’s you gone in for testing and you’ve actually tested positive for the disease. "

She added when the CDC updated their guidelines for quarantines it was not for people who have tested positive but people who have been exposed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.