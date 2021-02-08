Snow carvings bring big crowds to downtown Hailey.

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some new street art is on display in downtown Hailey. Five snow carvings are being featured at the corner of Main and Croy Street

The cubes of snow and ice are about 8 feet tall and wide and were carved Saturday by five teams of amateur artists.

There are a variety of sculptures on display from a dog with a fire hydrant to a little train.

The area is currently blocked off to road traffic, but open to public viewing until the 14th of February.

People who have the opportunity to see the snow carvings can vote for their favorite ones on the City of Hailey Facebook page, or in person at the public library which is right next door to the sculptures.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.