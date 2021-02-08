Advertisement

Snow carvings bring big crowds to downtown Hailey.

Snow carvings are on display until February 14th
Five snow carving are on display at the corner of Main and Croy in Hailey.
Five snow carving are on display at the corner of Main and Croy in Hailey.(SK)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some new street art is on display in downtown Hailey. Five snow carvings are being featured at the corner of Main and Croy Street

The cubes of snow and ice are about 8 feet tall and wide and were carved Saturday by five teams of amateur artists.

There are a variety of sculptures on display from a dog with a fire hydrant to a little train.

The area is currently blocked off to road traffic, but open to public viewing until the 14th of February.

People who have the opportunity to see the snow carvings can vote for their favorite ones on the City of Hailey Facebook page, or in person at the public library which is right next door to the sculptures.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Autopsy report complete on Tammy Daybell
On Thursday, the Idaho Army National Guard identified the soldiers killed Tuesday night during...
Idaho National Guard releases names of 3 pilots killed in helicopter crash
The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

Dr. Mark Crandall said the signs of a heart attack are tightening in the chest, shortness of...
February is heart health month
Like many things over the past year, COVID-19 has forced bars and restaurants to change how...
Twin Falls bar finds creative way to offer classic Super Bowl foods
St. Luke's says it's likely Idaho will start seeing new COVID variants
St. Luke’s: It’s only a matter time before Idaho sees new COVID-19 variant
A Rupert man died Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi-truck and a large...
Rupert man dies in collision with semi-tractor trailer south of Mountain Home