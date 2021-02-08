Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, February 8, 2021

The wind today is going to be weaker than it has been over the past couple of days, but it is still going to be breezy out there as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies this morning, and then increasing clouds this afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area.

Tonight is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after midnight, as this disturbance begins to pass by our area to the south. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies in the Wood River Valley, and decreasing clouds with a few isolated rain and snow showers around in the Magic Valley as this disturbance continues to pass by our area to the south. It is also going to be a little bit warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have a chance to see some mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers on Thursday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as this storm system works its way through our area.

The temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into Friday as highs on Friday are only going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph; it is going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph; and it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Saturday as another storm system passes through our area. Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cold this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a few isolated rain and snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW to West 5-20 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 10

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 47 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 14

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 45 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy. High: 33 Low: 19

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Windy and a little cooler. High: 41 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 31 Low: 12

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Colder and a little breezy. High: 36 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Colder. High: 26 Low: 12

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (VALENTINE’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 27

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.